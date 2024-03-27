It is estimated that drivers, family, friends and crew numbers combined that will descend on the rural NSW city will be more than 2,200.

The production car enduro itself has 61 cars while the other categories – Improved Production, Formula Ford, Mini Challenge, HQ Holdens, Circuit Excels and Nissan Pulsars – are well supported.

The huge Revolution Racegear Improved Production field features a diverse range of makes and models from most Australian states, many of which will be out to beat 2023 IP Nationals winners Adam Poole in his (over 2 litre) Holden Monaro, and Kurt Macready aboard his U2L Nissan Silvia.

For the first time since 2012, the Australian Formula Ford Series will competed on the Mountain. The category has been there since with the older Kent engine-powered and Historic cars, but not the new Duratec powered open wheelers in a round of the national series.

The HQ’s Roar into ’24 themed one make Holden category has a capacity field which includes multi Nationals winner Brett Osborn, twice most recent runner up Luke Harrison, last Bathurst HQ winner Andrew Magilton, and former Touring Car driver David Parsons.

The event will see the Bathurst debut of the Supermini Challenge has attracted 23 cars, mainly Mini Cooper or Mini Challenge cars of varying levels of modification. The series originated in Queensland and this weekend includes a Bathurst 1000 starter in Supercheap Auto wildcard racer Zane Goddard.

The Excels line up in the opening round of the CERA Dunlop Destiny Series, a three-event series created to give rising stars a national platform to showcase their talent in the one make category. One-make racing will also be catered for with the popular NSW and Victorian based Nissan Pulsars in their second Bathurst appearance.

The on track activity begins on Good Friday morning with practice and then qualifying sessions in the afternoon, before racing on Saturday. Every category will receive at least one race on broadcast television on Saturday afternoon with the Fox Sports and Kayo coverage that commences at midday, and SBS from 1:00pm AEDT.