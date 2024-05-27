The one-make category was another national category to join the NSW Motor Racing Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park along with Formula Ford and Formula Open.

After victory in Race 1 on Saturday, Hazelton had a gearchange issue after the start of an early Sunday and very foggy Race 2. Scott assumed the lead with Aaron Hills second until contact with Hazelton spun him around. Jackson Noakes had nowhere to go and copped heavy damage while Myles Briguglio was also involved.

The Safety Car was out and the race was called at the end of Lap 3 with Scott in front of Hazelton, Jett Blumeris, Lyall, Grant Bray and Maisie Place. David Grice was another DNF with a blown fuse on the third lap.

Post-race Hazelton was relegated to the rear of the grid for the next encounter. In a little over two laps he was through to the lead and went on to win by 5.1s. Lyall was the initial leader before Hazelton took over, and finished second in front of Scott and Hills. Blumeris was second early before he placed fifth in front of Bailey Scott and Grice.

In the fourth and final outing, Hazelton was a tearaway winner, scoring by12.3s. Hills held second throughout and finished clear of a congested contest for third where Lyall came out ahead. Baily Scott passed his dad on the last lap for fourth and they were followed by Briguglio, Blumeris, Max Wilson, Brett Thompson, Gray and Grice.

Round 4 will again be at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 3-4.