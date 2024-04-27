Cam Waters qualified on pole position for the wet Saturday race only to be taken out before the field reached the first corner.

With bent steering on his Monster Energy Mustang, he somehow got back as far as eighth by the chequered flag, then finished ninth in Sunday's dry encounter.

Team-mate Thomas Randle recorded finishes of 12th and 15th, having qualified in seventh position in the Top 10 Shootout which set the pointy end of the grid for the latter.

“We've got fast cars,” said Nash. “That's the real positive.

“It was the first weekend where we weren't sitting in the engineering meetings looking for pace.

“Both drivers worked well to recover from problems in the races, but we didn't have the strategy on Sunday.

“We've got something to work with now. We've got to do a better job on set-ups, but we're definitely on the right trajectory with our car speed.

“We like Perth, so I'd like to think we have something good to work with for the next meeting.

“We'll definitely putting a lot of focus into continuing our improvement.”

Randle is 13th in the drivers' championship, his best finishes so far being fourths in the latter races of each of the Bathurst 500 and Melbourne SuperSprint events.

Waters is 15th after a horror opening to the season at Mount Panorama but has finished in the top 10 in five of the six races since then, the exception being when he and Matt Payne crashed in a battle for the lead at Albert Park.

Tickford is eighth in the teams' championship on the way to the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint at Wanneroo May 17-19.

Before then, though, Waters makes a second NASCAR Truck Series start, at Kansas on the weekend of Saturday, May 4 (local time).