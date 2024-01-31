The 21-year-old started racing in Queensland Formula Ford in 2021. He raced rounds of the Australian Formula Ford Series the following year before he took in the whole season last year and contested the 2023 Toyota 86 Series as well.

Davies has already had experience with GRM after he was selected to take part in the Valvoline GRM Combine at the start of 2023. His performance impressed the team and 12 months on, he will drive the Mustang that was James Moffat won the 2023 Trans Am title in.

“I've always wanted to race a V8, and after exploring our options we thought it would be a great opportunity to race in Trans Am as they're a challenging car to drive and be quick in. It's also an extremely strong field to race against and cost-effective,” said Davies.

“I'm hoping for a strong year, I think this car really suits my driving style so it would be good to be amongst the top five this year. I think it's a huge advantage having the experience in the team from my teammates, and I'm planning to learn as much as I can from them.

Davies was also part of the team at the latest Combine. There he was able to drive the #42 for the first where he had the opportunity to build a relationship with the team before the opening round in February.

“The test in Tassie went well, and I was able to get comfortable in the car quickly. It was definitely needed in order to get used to the car ahead of the first round, particularly the way it moves around and brakes. I'm feeling confident for the season ahead.”

GRM will field three cars in Trans Am where Davies will join Moffat and Edan Thornburrow in a pair of Valvoline-backed entries. Davies is the second recent Toyota 86 graduate to join GRM after Ryan Casha signed to steer the #79 Peugeot 308 TCR in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.