Tracey led the first four laps of Race 3 before Waghorn who was fourth for the first two laps, overtook him and took a narrow win. Collins was second until after half distance and finish third in front of Paterson.

Josh Richards was next ahead of Coby Tucker who ninth after two laps, Brad Vereker, Jaiden Santin, Josh Trappett and Ed Mitchell.

At the outset of Race 4, Waghorn led Tracey and Collins with a gap to Paterson, Richards and Santin. They ran that way for three laps before Tracey passed Waghorn. Paterson was off into the tyre barrier on Lap 5, Waghorn regained the lead and then Lincoln Evans stopped before Turn 9 and resulted in the Safety Car being deployed.

Different Porsche drivers won the three remaining races in Australian Production Sports.

The first went to Casper Tresidder over Marc II Mustang driver Nick Mantikos. Porsches filled the next six spots with John Papantoniou ahead of Andy Hall, Dan Reynolds, Rodney Forbes, Tim Wolfe and Andrew Smith. Forbes led early until bumped off, and Richard Gartner (Lamborghini Gallardo) strong until he received a similar hit.

Forbes hit back to finish second in the third encounter behind Hall with Wolfe third from Gartner, Reynolds and Tresidder, the three line astern. Robes went on take the last in front of Hall, Gartner, Tresidder, Wolfe and Papantoniou.

Stock Cars and Super TT continued to race as a combined group. The first race of the day was another lopsided dice between Brett Mitchell (SC OzTruck) and Myles Jones (STT Honda Civic) which went the way of the former with his superior straight line speed.

Brendon Hourigan (OzTruck) was third from Cory Gillett (STT Nissan S15/Chev), Danny Burgess (OzTruck) and Richard White (SC Chev Monte Carlo).

The dice continued between Mitchell and Jones in Race 3 until Jones retired. Burgess took up the challenge for a close second with Jeff Stubbs (SC TA2 Challenger) third from White and Robert Marchese (OzTruck). Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo) took the STT honours narrowly over Gillett.

Stubbs took a narrow Race 4 win over Mitchell with Burgess third. Jones came through to fourth ahead of Gillett, Peter Ryder (S13/Chev) and Jake Frisch (SC Chev Lumina).