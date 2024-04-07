Kenny Habul

US-based Australian racer Kenny Habul was a long-time friend of Bev’s.

“Bev was an incredible person who led an amazing and full life,” said Habul.

“Like Peter, she was supportive of me through my racing and business careers. She saw and experienced so much over the years and was wise in many ways. She could assess a situation, process it and provide a valuable and calm opinion.

“She battled tenaciously the last few years, but was always positive and presented herself with dignity, enthusiasm and displayed such strength. It was inspirational to be around her.

“She had a real passion and interest in motorsport, well after Peter passed and was genuinely proud when we won the Bathurst 12 Hour. She knew how much it meant to me and how much Peter inspired me to do something with my life.

“Bev really was one of the matriarchs of Australian motorsport and will be sadly missed. Peter told me once at Lakeside, many years ago, ‘Bev’s one in a million’. That she was.

“Kim and I are crushed and send much love to the family.”

James Brock

Bev’s passing was confirmed by her oldest son, James Brock who posted on social media.

“Two years after her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, Beverley Brock OAM passed away at home early Sunday morning.

“Born on January 15th, 1947, just outside of Perth, WA, she was one of 7 kids. Bev studied education, going on to teach science and home economics. With her first husband, James McIintosh, she had a son, James and later had two more children, Robert and Alexandra with her partner, Peter Brock.

“Bev was a dedicated parent, always making time to make a costume for a play or help out on a school camp. She dedicated her life to helping Peter’s racing career taking on multiple roles, all met with skill, smarts and purpose.

“Beverley was also involved with multiple charities earning her an Order of Australia in 2016. Over the last few years, she focused her time and passion on The Skyline Foundation, Melbourne Rotary, public speaking and her ever expanding family.

“She leaves behind her three children, seven cherished grandchildren and a host of loved ones she wrapped into her life as though they were her own.

“Her loss will be immense as her presence, wisdom and support can never be matched.

“Memorial service to be announced.”

David Parsons

David ‘Skippy’ Parsons was part of the Brock operation from 1984 through to 1988 and maintained a close friendship with Bev.

“I was thinking about her and was going to ring her this morning to catch up,” Parsons said.

“You have no idea how good she was. I have I had a lot to do with Bev and was on the phone to her just a couple of weeks ago.

“I became very close to her; she worked so very hard behind the scenes. You name it, she did it, even sewing patches on racing suits.

“Peter would have had a motor racing career, but not to the extent without what Bev did. She did so much.

“Extraordinary lady, big heart and amazing willpower.”