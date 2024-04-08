The Supercars and GT powerhouse will field a sole AMG in the Australian series this season for new driver signings Peter Hackett and Declan Fraser.

Hackett has significant GT experience and is closely aligned with Mercedes, while Fraser is new to the GT world, but has long ties to T8 that include winning the Super2 title in 2022 and being part of the Supercheap Auto wildcard programme.

Having run blue in recent years, thanks to the tie-up with Johor through the royal family, T8’s Aussie GT entry moves to a green, grey and silver look this season.

Hackett and Fraser are testing the car at Queensland Raceway today ahead of the opening round of the season at Phillip Island next weekend.