While they were pinged for a stray wheel nut and wheel, respectively, officials determined no penalty should be issued for the mess which unfolded in pit lane during the second Safety Car period of Race 7.

Tickford Racing, though, was slapped with a pair of $500 fines over data logger breaches.

The four penalties determined this morning were, per the stewards report:

A fine of $500 on Tickford Racing Pty Ltd for a breach of breach of Rule D13.5.1.10 .1 – (all data logger data must be uploaded to the network location advised by Supercars Technical Department within the prescribed time) – regarding Car 6's participation in Qualifying for Race 7.

A fine of $500 on Tickford Racing Pty Ltd breach of Rule D13.5.1.10 .1 – (all data logger data must be uploaded to the network location advised by Supercars Technical Department within the prescribed time) – regarding Car 55's participation in Qualifying for Race 7.

A penalty consisting of the deduction of 30 Teams' championship points and a fine of $1,500 on Triple Eight Race Engineering Australia Pty Ltd for a breach of Rule D11.7.6 – (All parts and equipment must be kept entirely within the working lane of Pit Lane at all times) – regarding Car 87's pit stop in Race 7 (where a wheel nut rolled into the fast lane).

A penalty consisting of the deduction of 30 Teams' championship points and a fine of $1,500 on WAU Racing Pty Ltd for a breach of the International Sporting Code's Appendix L, Chapter IV (Code of Driving Conduct on Circuits), Article 5 g) – (Cars may not be released from a garage or pit stop position in an unsafe condition) – regarding Car 25's pit stop (after which the right rear wheel came away from the Car).

READ MORE: What caused Mostert's loose wheel

On the pit lane incident which involved cars from Grove Racing, Team 18, and Erebus Motorsport – all of which had to double-stack – stewards advised:

“The DRD conducted a post-race investigation into the Pit Lane Incident that occurred during the first Safety Car deployment, which included extensive reviews of the available video and interviews with the relevant Authorised Representatives. The DRD determined that no Driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the Incident and matter did not warrant referral to the Stewards.”