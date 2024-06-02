Despite his second overall, Soutar in the Tufflift Racing Audi RS3 LMS TCR leads the points ahead of HMO Customer Racing's Buchan in his Hyundai Elantra. Third for the round was Jordan Cox ahead of Ryan Casha, both in Peugeot 308s.

The third race went safety car early when Buchan's teammate Tom Oliphant had contact with Aaron Cameron (Peugeot) which also impacted Iain McDougall and Glenn Nirwan and put both their Audis out.

Cox had led from the start and held the lead for the first lap after the race resumed. But only until Turn 12 which he backed into at speed and dropped to sixth.

Soutar was a close second and took the lead while Buchan passed Casha. Buchan then Brad Harris (Honda Civic) and pressured the race leader for the rest of the race. Casha slipped by Harris as well and held him and Dylan O'Keeffe (Lynk & Co) out to end.

After he was passed by O'Keeffe, Cox was pressured by Tony D'Alberto who eventually was able to get by. Cox finished the race seventh and ahead of Clay Richards, the Cupra Leon driver able to best Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) after a long dice. Will Harris (Honda) was next while Cameron finished a lap down, and Oliphant stopped after five laps.

In the earlier reverse top 10 grid Race 2, Soutar streeted the field from his front row start to win by 7.5s. Brad Harris held off the Hyundais of Buchan and Oliphant for second.

The trio were clear of Casha who together with Cox, were able to pass Bargwanna on the final lap. The latter held off O'Keeffe and Cameron to place seventh.

The Safety Car was deployed before the end of the second lap after Cameron, Richards and D'Alberto clashed between Turns 1 and 2.

The three were side-by-side when they clashed. Richards was spun around and D'Alberto was tagged. Richards was out while D'Alberto finished, albeit laps down after a pit visit.