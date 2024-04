Sylvia Stania, who officiated karting events for nearly 30 years has passed after a short illness.

A well-known figure in the national karting scene, but particularly Victoria, Stania was awarded Life Membership to Karting Victoria in 2017 upon her retirement as state officials co-ordinator.

Her husband Paul and son Jason were well regarded competitors in the sport.

She is survived by Paul, Jason, Amy, Oliver and Eden.