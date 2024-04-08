Cini has been a regular in GT competition for over a decade but has never raced at the fast-flowing Phillip Island circuit in the category.

He last raced in GTWCA in Adelaide at the end of last season, and his last competitive outing at the Island came in 2018 when he drove a Porsche Carrera Cup car.

Ahead of this weekend’s outing, Cini took in a test day to refamiliarise himself with the Audi and the track.

“I’ve never raced at Phillip Island in that car before, so it will be interesting,” said Cini.

“I did a test day last week and the Audi is phenomenal around that circuit. Extremely good.

“I have no idea how I am going to go as it’s the first time I’ve raced in the series other than Adelaide last year and Sandown in 2022, plus I’ve never raced the Audi there.”

The car he’ll campaign is the same Audi R8 he shared with Bathurst 1000 winner Lee Holdsworth and Dean Fiore at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

The car will again be prepared by MPC, continuing a relationship that stretches back a decade.

Cini’s presence adds depth to the Pro-Am category, which also boasts familiar names such as Tony Bates, Ash Samadi, and James and Theo Koundouris.

Emblazoned with his familiar black and red colours, Cini will take in a part-time campaign this year as he fits racing around his business schedule.

“I’ll be doing more Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS rounds this year, but I’ve got a couple of overseas trips I have to do and I’m not sure of the rounds that will fit into my schedule,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to a bit of fun in the Am Class.

“The Am Class is very competitive, but also there’s a good layer of camaraderie, which is terrific.”

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS begins on April 12-14 at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries to be broadcast live on 7mate and 7plus.