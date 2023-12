Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!

The Hot Wheels stunt team is a favourite feature at Supercars events around Australia. Speedcafe.com were invited to see them in action at Queensland Raceway.

Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy