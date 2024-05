The #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet will sport Quad Lock backing for throwback weekend in Darlington, but with a retro livery evoking memories of Ambrose's two wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2012.

“We speak most Thursday nights, my time, which is Friday morning for him,” explained van Gisbergen, whose idea the paintjob was.

“I'm pretty proud to call Marcos a friend now and to do this for him,” he added.

“When I told him about it, he was over the moon.”