Cars are running with enlarged front ducting in 2024, in a bid to address high brake pad wear.

“You can see where they’ve opened it up,” noted Jones.

“The theory is, we’re having trouble with the pads because they’re not cool enough.”

Click here to have your say on the state of Australian motorsport and go into the draw to win a Kincrome Tool Armour Workshop valued at $11,999.

The high brake wear of 2023 was an unexpected development considering the Gen3 cars are lighter than their predecessors, and Speedcafe understands that the goal is to eventually render at least rotor changes during the enduros as redundant.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the stoppers are said to still be a challenge for drivers.

“There’s a lot still going on, trying to get the brakes sorted out,” added Jones.

“That’s one of the reasons why you’re seeing a bit of braking locking and people on the radio talking about brakes, but there’s not a lot you can do.

“What you’ve got, is pretty much what you have to race with.

“The only thing you can do is adjust the brake from the front to the rear of the car with the little knob inside but other than that, what you see is what you get.”