Round two qualifying for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship at Puckapunyal near Seymour, Victoria has produced one of the tightest KZ2 fields in the decade long history of the series, with the gearbox category seeing less than nine one-hundredths of a second separating the top three and the fastest 14 in the field separated by just 0.431.

West Australian Dylan Guest waited until the chequered flag was on display in the six minute session to deny current Australian champion – and fellow West Australian – Sam Dicker for pole position. For good measure, current Championship leader, Joshua Fife followed Guest over the line and bumped the Australia #1 to third.

Belgian WSK Super Masters Series Champion, Ean Eyckmans made an instant impact, storming to pole position in the TaG 125 category ahead of defending Australian champion, Harrison Hoey.

Running two categories, Eyckmans – who's father competed in the 1999 Indianapolis 500 finishing 22nd – was equally impressive in X30, qualifying his BirelART in third position. Championship leader and multiple Australian champion, Brad Jenner took his FA Kart under Nick Percat's JND Racing banner to pole pole in that category.

Lewis Cordato swept to pole in the premier KA2 Junior category; Benito Montalbano took pole in the 55 kart strong KA3 Senior field; series leader Jack Szewczuk added another two points to his tally in KA3 Junior qualifying among an entry of 73; Archie Bristow bested the 60 strong Cadet 12 field and Jarvis Hindle topped Cadet 9.

Racing begins Saturday at 8am AEST with coverage live through karting.net.au and mysportlive.tv.

WATCH: Highlights of qualifying day at Round 2, SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, presented by Castrol: