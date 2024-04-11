It has been forced to miss the opening Phillip Island round as driver Chris Batzios was found to have a medical condition during his obligatory Motorsport Australia licence medical assessment.

“It is unfortunate that due to a medical condition diagnosed only a month or so ago, I won’t be able to make it to our opening round of GTWC Australia at Phillip Island,” said Batzios who was initially to drive a one-car entry.

“My aim is to get back in the car to test ASAP and back on the grid mid-year. I’m already on the mend and cannot wait to get back out on track.

“I am forever grateful that the sport we love has the mechanisms and processes in place with our annual detailed medical assessments to pick things up early. Had I not done these assessments who knows what the outcome could have been.

“Thank you to the amazing support and well wishes from my extended motorsport family and look forward see you all back out on track!”

The Sydney-based outfit was the most successful Mercedes AMG team last year. The team had a pole position and race win at Phillip Island, another pole and a second place at Sydney Motorsport Park and regularly in the contest for podiums throughout the season.

“Of course, our first thoughts go to Chris, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” said team principal Chris Papadopoulos.

“It’s disappointing for the team because we have a great package for Phillip Island and were outright race winners and pole there last year. We haven’t missed a round since we joined the championship in 2022, so I’m sure it’ll be tough watching the others leave pitlane without us.

“We’ll still be at Phillip Island with our squad defending last years’ Radical Cup Championships, and we’ve got some incredibly exciting things coming in GT for the rest of the season, plus Chris Batzios’ return as soon as he’s able to get on track again.”

The team plans to be ready to compete in Round 2 of Fanatec GT Australia at The Bend Motorsport Park in May.