The opening is becoming so real that a simulated teaser video has been released which depicts the layout and the changes made to what was once Wakefield Park. The simulation of the track was created with the support of Iain Chandler from Tricpics.

One Raceway will be the only circuit in Australia currently that will have races in either clockwise or anti-clockwise directions.

The original Wakefield Park circuit which is 11kms to the south of Goulburn, was built by Paul Samuels and John Carter for historic racing in the theme of a bygone era. It was opened officially by NSW Premier John Fahey and Formula 1 World Champion Sir Jack Brabham in November 1994.

The circuit had several owners since, including the Benalla Auto Club which also owns Winton Raceway. Under the BAC tenure, the facility came under fire with noise and its number of activity days and closed in August 2022.

On June 12 last year, the BAC sold the circuit to Steve Shelley who also has the Pheasant Wood Circuit which is 40mins to the north east.

All steps in the rebuilding of the facility has been in cooperation the neighbouring property owners, the Goulburn Mulwaree community, and feedback from the motorsport fraternity.

One Raceway will endeavour to promote sensible motorsport and events that provide racing, testing, practice and training. Plans are also in place to have various other events such as car shows, field days, athletics and concerts.

Already the investment by the new owner has reached into the millions of dollars with $5M alone spent on drainage.

Noise abatement been addressed with huge mounds at the first and final corner that will also act as spectator viewing areas. The southern end mound is 12 metres high, will provide viewing for 2,000 spectators while the northern one is two metres higher and can hold 3,500. Park and view will still be available in a fully refurbished area on the southern side of the circuit.

The southern final corner, or first corner depending on direction, has been realigned with a new sweeping cambered corner outside the existing course and will be called the Slingshot as speeds on exit will be higher.

“The new corner means that cars should be able to hold a higher gear and be quieter,” said Head of Facilities, Assets and Facilities, Cameron Shelley. “The original corner will still be used for races where car speeds are slower.

“It is the only corner that has been significantly changed and we have realigned the exits at Turns 2, 3 and 8.

“Which direction we race will be determined by long-range weather forecasts. For instance, if the wind is predominantly from the north east, we will run events anticlockwise.”

The works also include the restructure of the pitlane. The pit garages will remain for the time being although the door opening heights have been raised to 2.2 metres. Eventually the garages will be replaced by 32 new ones that will stretch to where the control tower was. A new control tower and amenities facility will be added as a second story.

In addition to the 140 covered car spaces, there will by a 30 by 90 metre building for car storage. The toilets have been expanded and upgraded and while the café is not part of the ongoing plans, catering will be provided by local groups with barbeques, coffee vans etc.

All the old signage has been retained and will be auctioned off at a later date. All proceeds will be donated to Goulburn Hospital.

One Raceway is aiming to be officially reopened on May 8. Bookings won't open until after the asphalt is laid.

“We could be held up by the weather and don't want to take bookings until then,” Shelley added.