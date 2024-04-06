The US broadcast announced the news during the early stages of the Martinsville Truck race, which marks Waters’ debut in the NASCAR system.

According to the broadcast, Waters has inked a deal to return to Ford squad ThorSport Racing for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 4.

That falls right between the ITM Taupo Super400 and Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint rounds on the Supercars calendar.

Kansas is a 1.5-mile long tri-oval, making it a different challenge to the half-mile Martinsville oval that Waters is tackling for his debut.

He said in the lead-up to the Martinsville race that he has purposely chosen to race on ovals as he looks to broaden his racing experience.

Waters is no stranger to dirt oval racing, having become an accomplished Sprintcar racer in recent years.