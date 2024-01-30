The New Zealander makes the step up to the top tier after winning five races on the way to third in his rookie Super2 Series campaign with WAU, taking over Car #2 from Nick Percat.

Truck insurance and roadside assistance specialist Truck Assist replaces the brand of its parent, NTI, as co-title sponsor of that Mustang, meaning black and red hues for Wood's machine.

Fellow title backer Mobil 1 continues to hold pride of place on the bonnet, in its 31st year in partnership with the team; NTI branding still appears on the front and rear of the car; while Supercheap Auto and Morris continue as sponsors.

“The Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing Mustang looks awesome,” said Wood, who will test with WAU on Wednesday, February at Winton.

“The colours and livery are incredible, and it looks cool standing still, so I can't wait for everyone to see it once we roll out on the track.

“To be able to represent the partners involved in our team and on this car is really special to be honest.

“To have the Mobil 1 logo on the bonnet, Truck Assist logo on the doors, and all the amazing partners that make this team what it is, it's just such an amazing opportunity.

“A massive thank you to all of our partners, both new and existing, that have made this dream possible, your support for both myself and the team is really appreciated.

“Really looking forward to getting behind the wheel, let's see what we can do, it's all starting to feel real now; someone pinch me.”

WAU CEO Bruce Stewart remarked, “It's great to finally have the Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing car out there for everyone to see, it's a fresh look, has some serious presence, but still has our DNA throughout which is really important to us.

“It's been a quick turnaround between seasons and all of this wouldn't be possible without our amazing partners.

To have Mobil 1 back for the 31st year with our team, you just can't put into words how grateful we are, and it's brilliant to have NTI's continued support through their Truck Assist brand, as our journey together continues.

“It doesn't stop there though, we are extremely fortunate to have the amazing support of all of our partners, Morris who are entering their 14th season with the team, and welcoming Chemical Guys to the WAU family.

“The support from our entire partner group has been incredible, you will see a lot of familiar brands on the car and we can't thank them enough for their continued support with the team, while we also welcome our new partners to the WAU family.

“We look forward to an exciting year for Ryan, he has genuine speed and we are eager for everyone to see what he can bring to the category both on and off the track. I can't wait to get the season underway and see the Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing car on track for the first test day at Winton on February 7th.”

Brad Phillips, General Manager of Business To Business at Ampol, added, “We are immensely proud to celebrate 31 years of technical collaboration with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“Our partnership has been built on a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and a relentless pursuit of victory.

“As we embark on the 2024 Supercars Championship season, Mobil 1 is excited to continue supporting Walkinshaw Andretti United in their quest for greatness and to introduce our expanded lubricant range through Supercheap Auto, further solidifying our dedication to motoring enthusiasts Australia wide.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone in our enduring partnership, Mobil 1 is not only commemorating 31 years of success with Walkinshaw Andretti United but also revelling in 50 years of supporting local and global race teams in their quest for championship glory.

“This golden jubilee underscores Mobil 1's unwavering commitment to the world of motorsports and its dedication to enhancing performance on and off the track.”

Alan Hasted, the Executive General Manager at Truck Assist, commented, “NTI's Truck Assist is excited for a new season of Supercars with the Walkinshaw family, especially as we welcome Ryan Wood behind the wheel for his rookie year.

“Ryan is definitely one to watch, and we're here to support him and the entire team, all the way.

“WAU have worked tirelessly to prep for 2024 and we're proud of not only how the car looks, but the way the team comes together to get the job done. It's a promising year and we look forward to being part of the journey.”

Wood joins incumbent Chaz Mostert in WAU's Repco Supercars Championship line-up in 2024.

PHOTOS: WAU #2 Mustang livery