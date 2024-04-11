The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

April 12-14

SHANNONS SPEEDSERIES

The Motorsport Australia’s series will take place at the fast Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for the third round with the biggest entry this season and is the Ford Mustang 60 Years Race Phillip Island. The iconic pony car will honoured as it is about to celebrate its 60th Anniversary.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australian Round 3

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Round 2

Trico Trans Am Round 3

Monochrome GT3 Australia Round 1

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Round 1

First Focus Radical Cup Australia Round 1

NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first round of the state championships is a day/night meeting on Saturday.

Prototypes Round 1

Supersports

MARC Cars Australia Round 1

Production Sports

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

Superkarts

WA SPORTING CAR CLUB RACING

Round 2 is scheduled as a Saturday one-day event at Carco.com.au Raceway.

Excel Cup

HQ Holdens

Saloon Cars

Improved Production/Street Cars/Production Cars

Sports Cars/Sports Sedans/WA Muscle Cars

QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB SERIES

Mt Cotton is the venue for the MG Car Club of Queensland run series and this is the second round.

TGRA SCHOLARSHIP SERIES

The launch of the feeder series to the new GR Cup and Round 1 takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park.

SPRINTS AND SHORT CIRCUIT RACES

Host by the Short Circuit Motor Sport Association, Round 1 is at Carnell Raceway near Stanthorpe in Queensland.

WINVALE PARK STAGES

Round 1 of the West Australia Rally Championship takes place out of the Winvale Park in Copley with a total competition distance of 60.41kms.