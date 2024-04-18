The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

April 19-21

ITM TAUPO SUPER 400

The Supercars are back in New Zealand, and at a new venue this year near the banks of Lake Taupo.

Supercars Championship Races 7 & 8

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Round 2

Toyota 86 New Zealand

Central Muscle Cars

New Zealand Formula Fords

HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES

The first round at Sydney Motorsport Park is a day/night meeting on Friday and Saturday.

TA2 Muscle Cars framed by Hytek Round 1

Formula RX8 Round 1

Legend Cars Australia Round 1

Australian Excel Series Round 1

Australian Production Cars

Super TT

Stock Cars

V8 Touring Cars

Drift All Stars Australia

MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA STATE CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second round is the first of two at Queensland Raceway this year.

Formula Fords, Sports & Racing Cars

Formula Vees

Production Sports Cars

Improved Production, Sports Sedans & Invited

HQ Holdens & Geminis

Series X3 Circuit Excels

TASMANIAN CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second visit to Baskerville for Round 3 as the championships alternates between the two Tasmanian circuits.