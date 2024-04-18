The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
April 19-21
ITM TAUPO SUPER 400
The Supercars are back in New Zealand, and at a new venue this year near the banks of Lake Taupo.
- Supercars Championship Races 7 & 8
- Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Round 2
- Toyota 86 New Zealand
- Central Muscle Cars
- New Zealand Formula Fords
HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES
The first round at Sydney Motorsport Park is a day/night meeting on Friday and Saturday.
- TA2 Muscle Cars framed by Hytek Round 1
- Formula RX8 Round 1
- Legend Cars Australia Round 1
- Australian Excel Series Round 1
- Australian Production Cars
- Super TT
- Stock Cars
- V8 Touring Cars
- Drift All Stars Australia
MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA STATE CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The second round is the first of two at Queensland Raceway this year.
- Formula Fords, Sports & Racing Cars
- Formula Vees
- Production Sports Cars
- Improved Production, Sports Sedans & Invited
- HQ Holdens & Geminis
- Series X3 Circuit Excels
TASMANIAN CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The second visit to Baskerville for Round 3 as the championships alternates between the two Tasmanian circuits.
- Excels
- HQ Holdens
- Sports Sedans
- Sports GT A, B & C
- Improved Production
- Racing & Sports Cars