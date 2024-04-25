The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
April 25-28
MI-BIKE MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 3 of the championship will be on the 3.126km Queensland Raceway circuit. The six-turn layout promotes close battles and braking dual action which the likes of Troy Herfoss, Mike Jones and Cru Halliday displayed there in 2023. The event will also feature Round 2 of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.
- Australian Superbikes Championship Round 3
- bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
- Michelin Supersport
- Race & Road Supersport 300
- Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Round 2
NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIP
For the second year in a row, the New South Wales state championships will go interstate. Winton Motor Raceway will play host to the visitors' second round where there will be a couple of national championships, and there will be some locals racing as well.
- Australian Formula Ford Series Round 2
- Mazda RX8 Cup Round 2
- Sports Sedans
- HQ Holdens
- Production Cars
- Improved Production
- Excels
- Formula Race Cars
ALL HISTORIC MALLALA
A showcase of nostalgia celebrating over 40 years of running this event, hosted by the Sporting Car Club of SA. There will also be a free street party in the township on Saturday evening.
- Groups M & O
- Groups K & L, Formula Vee & Formula Junior
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Formula Fords
- Formula 5000, Groups Q & R
- Group C & A Heritage Touring Cars
- Historic Sports Sedans SuperSprints
- SuperSprint
- Regularity
AUTUMN HISTORIC WARWICK
The Historic Racing Car Club Queensland will stage this event at Morgan Park Raceway.
- SuperMini Challenge
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Group V Formula Vees
- Groups A & C Heritage Touring Cars
- Group F Formula Fords
- SuperSprints
- Regularity
NORTHAM MOTOR SPORT FESTIVAL
Originally called Round the Houses, when the first street circuit race was held in Northam in 1952, the Northam Motor Sport Festival in its present form began in 1999. The Festival is a two-day event of fumes and family fun, and includes the Mount Ommanney Hill Climb on Saturday and the classic racing car Flying 50 on Sunday.
GRASS ROOTS RACING SERIES
This weekend is Round 1 of Lakeside Park's own series in Queensland with practice, qualifying and five races for each category.
- Hot Hatch Cup & Production Utes
- Replica Tourers
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Qld Touring Car Championship
- Lakeside Outlaws