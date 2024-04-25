The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

April 25-28

MI-BIKE MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 3 of the championship will be on the 3.126km Queensland Raceway circuit. The six-turn layout promotes close battles and braking dual action which the likes of Troy Herfoss, Mike Jones and Cru Halliday displayed there in 2023. The event will also feature Round 2 of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.

Australian Superbikes Championship Round 3

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Michelin Supersport

Race & Road Supersport 300

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Round 2

NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIP

For the second year in a row, the New South Wales state championships will go interstate. Winton Motor Raceway will play host to the visitors' second round where there will be a couple of national championships, and there will be some locals racing as well.

Australian Formula Ford Series Round 2

Mazda RX8 Cup Round 2

Sports Sedans

HQ Holdens

Production Cars

Improved Production

Excels

Formula Race Cars

ALL HISTORIC MALLALA

A showcase of nostalgia celebrating over 40 years of running this event, hosted by the Sporting Car Club of SA. There will also be a free street party in the township on Saturday evening.

Groups M & O

Groups K & L, Formula Vee & Formula Junior

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Formula Fords

Formula 5000, Groups Q & R

Group C & A Heritage Touring Cars

Historic Sports Sedans SuperSprints

SuperSprint

Regularity

AUTUMN HISTORIC WARWICK

The Historic Racing Car Club Queensland will stage this event at Morgan Park Raceway.

SuperMini Challenge

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Group V Formula Vees

Groups A & C Heritage Touring Cars

Group F Formula Fords

SuperSprints

Regularity

NORTHAM MOTOR SPORT FESTIVAL

Originally called Round the Houses, when the first street circuit race was held in Northam in 1952, the Northam Motor Sport Festival in its present form began in 1999. The Festival is a two-day event of fumes and family fun, and includes the Mount Ommanney Hill Climb on Saturday and the classic racing car Flying 50 on Sunday.

GRASS ROOTS RACING SERIES

This weekend is Round 1 of Lakeside Park's own series in Queensland with practice, qualifying and five races for each category.