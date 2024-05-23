The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

May 24-26

NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIP

After the interstate journey to Winton for Round 2, the series returns to its home state and Sydney Motorsport Park for the third round. It is a big program of many of usual state categories plus the national Formula Ford, Formula Open and RX8 Cup categories.

Formula Open

Formula Race Cars

RX8 Cup

National Formula Ford Series

Supersports

Improved Production

Production Touring

Formula Vees

Sports Sedans

Pulsars

SA MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It is Round 4 which will feature the second round the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series plus a host of state categories.

TGRA Scholarship Series

Formula Vee

Improved Production

MG Racing

Saloon Cars

HQ Holdens

SA Tin Tops

SA Prototypes

Sports Sedans

Supersprints

HISTORIC WINTON

Organised by the Austin 7 Club with the assistance of the Historic Motorcycle Racing Association of Victoria, this is the 47th running of the Australia's longest running Historic race meeting for cars and motorcycles. This year's feature is the Cortina Challenge which celebrates the 60s and 70s family favourite.

M & O Sports & Racing

Q & R Sports & Racing

J, K & Lb Sports & Racing

Formula Vees

Formula Fords

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Group S Production Sports

Motorcycles

Sidecars

CHALLENGE TROPHY HILLCLIMB

The Sporting Car Club of SA event is the second of four rounds at the Collingrove facility.