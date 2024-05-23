The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
May 24-26
NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIP
After the interstate journey to Winton for Round 2, the series returns to its home state and Sydney Motorsport Park for the third round. It is a big program of many of usual state categories plus the national Formula Ford, Formula Open and RX8 Cup categories.
- Formula Open
- Formula Race Cars
- RX8 Cup
- National Formula Ford Series
- Supersports
- Improved Production
- Production Touring
- Formula Vees
- Sports Sedans
- Pulsars
SA MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
It is Round 4 which will feature the second round the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series plus a host of state categories.
- TGRA Scholarship Series
- Formula Vee
- Improved Production
- MG Racing
- Saloon Cars
- HQ Holdens
- SA Tin Tops
- SA Prototypes
- Sports Sedans
- Supersprints
HISTORIC WINTON
Organised by the Austin 7 Club with the assistance of the Historic Motorcycle Racing Association of Victoria, this is the 47th running of the Australia's longest running Historic race meeting for cars and motorcycles. This year's feature is the Cortina Challenge which celebrates the 60s and 70s family favourite.
- M & O Sports & Racing
- Q & R Sports & Racing
- J, K & Lb Sports & Racing
- Formula Vees
- Formula Fords
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Group S Production Sports
- Motorcycles
- Sidecars
CHALLENGE TROPHY HILLCLIMB
The Sporting Car Club of SA event is the second of four rounds at the Collingrove facility.