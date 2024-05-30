The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

May 31-June 2

RACE TAILEM BEND

Round 4 of the Shannons SpeedSeries fourth round at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend boasts the biggest lineup of categories and competitors so far this season.

HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES

Morgan Park is the venue for the second round of the AASA-sanctioned national series with some of its national categories, supplement by several series' that are state based.

TA2 Muscle Cars

Formula RX8

Legend Cars Australia

Qld Touring Cars

Qld Production Cars

Qld Excel Cup

Formula Vee Challenge

Replica Tourers

COLO PARK CHALLENGE

Run by Sydney Off Road Racing, the second round of the NSW Off Road Championship will cover 175,ms at the Colo Motorsport Park facility.

ALBANY CLASSIC

The car race was named the Albany Tourist Trophy and was to be held over a 4km circuit that passed through the centre of town in front of a crowd of over 10,000 and continued for nearly 30 years. In 1991, the event was re-created the event for cars. The event which encompasses a hillclimb at Mt Clarence, has successfully run each year since and is one of Albany's icon events.

QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

It is the round of state honours in 15 classes at Mt Cotton with the overall champion the fastest single run. It is organised by the MG Car Club of Qld with practice on Saturday and official timed runs throughout Sunday.

MAKE TRACKS BENCUBBIN

Round 3 of the 2024 West Australian Off Road Championship is a mix of fast flowing track through the Sandalwood Shire on one of the fastest tracks in the state. It usually sports a big and is a great event for spectators, with camping available at the Bencubbin Oval, catering, licensed bar, hot showers, toilets, playground, and multiple spectator points.