The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

March 1-3

NEW SOUTH WALES HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the third weekend in a row there is motor sport activity at Bathurst. Round 1 takes place on the Mt Panorama circuit in the anticlockwise direction from adjacent the Bathurst Light Car Club to Skyline. The following day Round 2 takes place from the crest on Mountain Straight to McPhillamy Park.

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS, THE BEND MOTORSPORT PARK

Australian Superkart Championship Round 1

Aussie Race Cars

BMW E30 / SA Tin Tops

Hyundai Excel

SA Prototypes

CARGO.COM.AU CUP, WANNEROO RACEWAY

The two-day Round 1 meeting organised by the WA Sporting Car Club will feature six categories on Day1.

HQ Holdens

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

FSR

Historic Touring Cars

Time Challenge

On Day 2 there will be nine categories.

Excel Cup

Production Cars

Improved Production

Saloon Cars

Street Cars

Sport Cars

Sport Sedans

Free Formula

PIARC MARCH ACCESS, PHILLIP ISLAND

ADVERTISEMENT

Excel Racing

Supersprint

CANBERRA FESTIVAL OF SPEED, THOROUGHBRED PARK ACT

The inaugural event will feature cars on the circuit under lights, a Formula 1 race car and Cam Hill's Supercar Chev Camaro. There will be over 150 supercars including some of the rarest, Ford verses Ferrari display, live music, food and beverage village and trade stalls to entertain the whole family.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA OFF ROAD RACING CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1, JAMALKA

WEST AUSTRALIAN OFF ROAD RACING CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND1, PERENJORI

TAREE RALLY, WHERROL FLAT NSW

AMSAG Southern Cross Rally Series Round 1 – postponed due to recent heavy rain