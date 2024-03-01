The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
March 1-3
NEW SOUTH WALES HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIPS
For the third weekend in a row there is motor sport activity at Bathurst. Round 1 takes place on the Mt Panorama circuit in the anticlockwise direction from adjacent the Bathurst Light Car Club to Skyline. The following day Round 2 takes place from the crest on Mountain Straight to McPhillamy Park.
SOUTH AUSTRALIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS, THE BEND MOTORSPORT PARK
- Australian Superkart Championship Round 1
- Aussie Race Cars
- BMW E30 / SA Tin Tops
- Hyundai Excel
- SA Prototypes
CARGO.COM.AU CUP, WANNEROO RACEWAY
The two-day Round 1 meeting organised by the WA Sporting Car Club will feature six categories on Day1.
- HQ Holdens
- Formula Fords
- Formula Vees
- FSR
- Historic Touring Cars
- Time Challenge
On Day 2 there will be nine categories.
- Excel Cup
- Production Cars
- Improved Production
- Saloon Cars
- Street Cars
- Sport Cars
- Sport Sedans
- Free Formula
PIARC MARCH ACCESS, PHILLIP ISLAND
- Excel Racing
- Supersprint
CANBERRA FESTIVAL OF SPEED, THOROUGHBRED PARK ACT
The inaugural event will feature cars on the circuit under lights, a Formula 1 race car and Cam Hill's Supercar Chev Camaro. There will be over 150 supercars including some of the rarest, Ford verses Ferrari display, live music, food and beverage village and trade stalls to entertain the whole family.
SOUTH AUSTRALIA OFF ROAD RACING CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1, JAMALKA
WEST AUSTRALIAN OFF ROAD RACING CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND1, PERENJORI
TAREE RALLY, WHERROL FLAT NSW
AMSAG Southern Cross Rally Series Round 1 – postponed due to recent heavy rain