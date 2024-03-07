The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
March 8-10
VHRR PHILLIP ISLAND CLASSIC
The Victorian Historic Racing Register's Phillip Island Classic is the largest historic motor racing event in the Southern Hemisphere with some 400 entries and attendances expected to be around 25,000.
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Groups Q & R Sports
- Groups J, K, Lb Sports & Racing & Invited Formula Vees
- 5 Litre Touring Cars
- Groups Q & R Racing, F5000, F1 & Indy Cars & Invited
- Group S Production Sports Cars
- Group F Formula Fords
- Groups C & A Touring Cars
- Groups M & O Sports, O Racing, Formula Junior & Invited
- Regularity
HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES MEDIA LAUNCH
SOUTH AUSTRALIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The second round of the state championships is a twilight meeting at Mallala Motorsport Park.
- Formula Vees
- Improved Production
- MG Racing
- Production Sports / GT Cars
- Saloon Cars / HQ Holdens
- Sports Sedans
- Porsche Club Supersprint
- Historic Sports & Open Wheel
QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB SERIES
Organised by the MG Car Club of Queensland, Round 1 will be held at Mt Cotton.
MINI EDAN RALLY
Held at Towamba New South Wales and while this is the first round of the Clubman and Hyundai/Kia Series', there is an Open class.
NORTHERN TERRITORY OFF ROAD TITLES
Round 1 over the long course is at the Alice Springs Off Road Race Club.
ANVERS TASMANIA TROWUTTA HILLCLIMB
Staged by the North West Car Club, this is first round of the Monson Transport Black Tack Series at Trowutta in the Circular Head area of Tasmania.