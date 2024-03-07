The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

March 8-10

VHRR PHILLIP ISLAND CLASSIC

The Victorian Historic Racing Register's Phillip Island Classic is the largest historic motor racing event in the Southern Hemisphere with some 400 entries and attendances expected to be around 25,000.

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Groups Q & R Sports

Groups J, K, Lb Sports & Racing & Invited Formula Vees

5 Litre Touring Cars

Groups Q & R Racing, F5000, F1 & Indy Cars & Invited

Group S Production Sports Cars

Group F Formula Fords

Groups C & A Touring Cars

Groups M & O Sports, O Racing, Formula Junior & Invited

Regularity

HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES MEDIA LAUNCH

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second round of the state championships is a twilight meeting at Mallala Motorsport Park.

Formula Vees

Improved Production

MG Racing

Production Sports / GT Cars

Saloon Cars / HQ Holdens

Sports Sedans

Porsche Club Supersprint

Historic Sports & Open Wheel

QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB SERIES

Organised by the MG Car Club of Queensland, Round 1 will be held at Mt Cotton.

MINI EDAN RALLY

Held at Towamba New South Wales and while this is the first round of the Clubman and Hyundai/Kia Series', there is an Open class.

NORTHERN TERRITORY OFF ROAD TITLES

Round 1 over the long course is at the Alice Springs Off Road Race Club.

ANVERS TASMANIA TROWUTTA HILLCLIMB

Staged by the North West Car Club, this is first round of the Monson Transport Black Tack Series at Trowutta in the Circular Head area of Tasmania.