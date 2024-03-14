The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

March 15-17

AWC RACE TASMANIA

The second round of the Shannons SpeedSeries is at Symmons Plains.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Rd 2

Trico National Trans Am Round 2

Precision National Sports Sedans Round 1

ACL Race Series Hyundai Excels

Sparco Tassie Tintops

VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

ADVERTISEMENT

Calder Park is the venue for the opening round the AASA-sanctioned state series and features the first outing for the Australian Driver’s Championship.

Hyper Racers

VicV8s

Victorian Super TT

2.0 Litre Sports Sedans

VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES

The second round of the Motorsport Australia state championships is on at Winton Motor Raceway.

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

Improved Production

Sports Sedans

Porsche 944s

Saloon Cars

BMW E30s

Excel Series

QUEENSLAND CIRCUIT RACING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first round is at Morgan Park Raceway and spectator entry across the weekend is free.

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

Improved Production

Sports Sedans

Historic Touring Cars

Saloon Cars

HQ Holdens

Production Sports

Excel Series

Sports & Racing

VICTORIAN HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

Mt Leura at Camperdown will be busy this weekend with Round 3, hosted by the Ballarat Light Car Club on the 803m course.

APX SUSPENSION MANUMBAR RALLY

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first rounds of the KickAss Products Queensland Rally Championship, Acworth Recruitment Clubman Series and Woolgoolga Service Centre Novice Series. Spectators areas are at the Nanango Show Grounds and the Manumbar Campdraft Grounds, the service park and headquarters.

ADELAIDE MOTORSPORT FESTIVAL

Ideally held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be a museum in motion, with displays of historic, rare and significant racing vehicles, utilising the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit. Categories featured include Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A Touring Cars, sportscars and more will feature over the course of the festival, in addition to on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and much more..

LAKE MOUNTAIN SPRINT

The second round of Australian Tarmac Rally Championship at Lake Mountain which is part of the Cathedral Range. It starts at Marysville before crews assemble at the base of the mountain to begin the run up to the summit. The course has open, sweeping tarmac that narrows to winding and tight corners.

BORDER OILS & BATTERIES MITTA MOUNTAIN RALLY

This is based at Mitta Mitta an hour’s drive south east of Albury/Wodonga in north eastern Victoria.

East Coast Classic Rally Series Round 1

Victorian Rally Championship Round 1

Victorian Club Rally Series Round 1

NABIAC 25TH AIRPORT CHALLENGE ANNIVERSARY

The first of seven rounds of the NSW Offroad Championship, based at the Nabiac Motor Sports Complex and comprises six laps of the 5.5km course and nine laps of the 9.0km course.

MT STUART HILLCLIMB

It is the first round of the local North Queensland series on the 1.5km climb 22km south of the Townsville CBD.