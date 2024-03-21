The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

March 21-24

AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

Formula 1 comes to Melbourne’s Albert Park along with two Australian national categories.

FIA Formula 1 World Championship Round 3

FIA Formula 2 World Championship Round 2

FIA Formula 3 World Championship Round 2

MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint, Supercars Races 3, 4, 5, 6

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Round 1

ARB AUSTRALIAN OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hosted by the Victorian Off Road Racing Association, The Steel-It ARB Big Desert 480 is Round 1 of the championship to be held at Rainbow. Over 50 entries in 10 classes will compete over six laps of the 80km course across two days.

MI-BIKE MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKES CHAMPIONSHIP

Following the successful night race in the 2023 the Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) at Sydney Motorsport Park, Australia’s fastest riders return to the Sydney venue for more of the same in 2024. With a renewed partnership with Destination NSW, Round 2 the ASBK Championship will be held as a two-day event will be held under lights.

Australian Superbike Championship

Michelin Supersport

Race & Road Supersport 300

Superbike Masters

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

ICEBREAKER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE & REGULARITY

The West Australian state championship categories venture south to the Collie Motorplex this weekend.