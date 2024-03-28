The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

March 29-31

HI-TEC OILS BATHURST 6 HOUR

The Easter holiday long weekend has put most Australian motorsport on hold, apart from the big production car endurance event on Mount Panorama. Overall and including the feature race and the six support categories there are 318 entries.

Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour

Australian Formula Ford Series Round 1

Circuit Excels Racing Association Dunlop Destiny Series Round 1

Revolution Racegear Improved Production

Sydney Mini-Crete and Equity Views Constructions HQ Holdens

NSW Nissan Pulsar Racing Association Round 2

Supermini Challenge

There will practice and some qualifying on Friday with television coverage on Saturday and Sunday with Fox Sports, Kayo and SBS. Check local guides for times.