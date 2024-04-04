The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

April 5-7

TECHWORKZ AUTOMOTIVE RALLY OF CANBERRA

After the cancellation of the Ceremonial start due to forecasted very wet weather, the rally is scheduled to begin from the service park at Exhibition Park, Mitchell, in the forests near Cotter Reserve. It will continue near Queanbeyan at Kowen Forest off Sutton Road.

Australian Rally Championship Round 1

Production Cup Round 1

4WD Classic Cup Round 1

New South Wales Rally Championship Round 1

East Coast Classic Rally Series Round 2

NSW SUPERSPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

Held at Sydney Motorsport Park, Round 1 will be contested on the Druitt North Circuit.

QUEENSLAND SUPERSPRINT SERIES

The C Series first round at Morgan Park is based on rolling starts, Historics, Sports Sedans and new Hyundai Challenge.

NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 3 will be held on the 700m Huntley Hill, hosted by Wollongong Sporting Car Club, one of the oldest MA-affiliated club which formed in 1952 and held its first hillclimb a year later.

CHALLENGE TROPHY HILLCLIMB SERIES

Round 1 takes place at the Sporting Car Club’s Collingrove Hillclimb 750m course in the Barossa Valley, around 7km south of Angaston.

QUEENSLAND RACING DRIVERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP

This is the first of six AASA State Championship at Queensland Raceway in 2024 and will feature a diverse range of categories.

Track Attack Excels

Superkarts

Replica Tourers

Australian Trans-Am

Utes & Hot Hatch Cup

Combined Tin Tops

CONDO 750

Based out of Condobolin in Central West NSW, this event is an offroad navigational rally for cars, motorbikes, buggies, quad bikes and side cars. Known as the Condo seven fifty, it began in 1988 and went 31 years before Covid-19 dealt out a three-year hiatus, and comeback event in 2023. The event has local and international talent, with competitors coming from far and wide to the township where dust and fumes fill the air for three days.

STATE SPEED EVENT SERIES

Rounds 3 and 4 of 13 takes place at the Collie Motorplex in south-east of Perth WA. The Motorsport Australia series is grassroots, aim to promote safe, club level motorsport and to encourage new drivers to hone their driving skills as a potential springboard to other categories. The series utilises the skills and resources of MA-affiliated car clubs to host rounds of a variety of events including Sprints, Hillclimbs etc. Cars vary from open wheelers through to classics and modern machinery, whatever is welcome.