The same three drivers finished on the podium in both races at the Thrifty Bathurst 500, namely Triple Eight Race Engineering’s own Will Brown and Broc Feeney – who took a win apiece – along with Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert in the Mobil 1 Optus Mustang.

While those three drivers obviously occupy the top three in the drivers’ championship after the first of 12 events in 2024, next-best – a tie between Penrite Racing’s Richie Stanaway and Team 18’s David Reynolds – is already 75 points in arrears.

Furthermore, at the end of a Safety Car-free Race 2, the closest driver to the podium, namely Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle, was still 20 seconds behind.

Nevertheless, Whincup, Triple Eight’s Team Principal, expects other challengers to stand up to the Chevrolet squad.

“I think there’ll be threats all down pit lane as we get going,” he told Speedcafe.

“This weekend [Bathurst 500], it was Chaz but, you know, the following weekend, we’ll have different contenders, week in, week out, because the cars are set up very, very differently.

“It’s going to be great, it’s going to be a fantastic year of racing, it’s going to be a grind, it’s going to be a challenge, but that’s what it’s all about.”

There was little to separate Feeney and Brown in Race 1, and even less separating Brown and Mostert in Race 2 once one accounts for lack of Safety Cars or Full Course Yellows over 40 laps/250km in that encounter.

However, Brown left Mount Panorama with a nine-point edge over Feeney atop the drivers’ championship in his first Supercars event with Triple Eight given his other finish was a second place as opposed to a third.

“It’s an awesome start to the year,” said the former Erebus Motorsport driver.

“To make the switchover this year, there’s a lot of unknown, and probably for the team as well with me as a driver.

“So, I was really excited to be able to repay them and get a win and a second place and have such a strong weekend.

“Hopefully, we can keep that rolling throughout the year – it’s a long year – but absolutely stoked with where I’ve landed and all the guys I’m working with.”

The 2024 Repco Supercars Championship continues with the MSS Melbourne SuperSprint next from next Thursday, March 21 at Albert Park.