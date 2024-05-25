The two categories were racing as part of the NSW Motor Racing Championship along with RX8 Cup which also races interstate.

Williams took his first pole position and followed through for the Race 1 win in thrilling encounter which was also part of the NSW Formula Ford Championship. The Borland Racing Spectrum driver led from the outset ahead of Zak Lobko (Mygale), points leader Cody Maynes-Rutty (Synergy Motorsport Spectrum) and Liam Loiacono (BF Racing Mygale) who started 10th.

The latter was on a charge and took the lead on Lap 5 before Maynes-Rutty briefly led and spun at Turn 11. On the last lap, Williams who had dropped to third, retook the lead and won.

Synergy's Eddy Beswick who was hanging in the top six, shot through to second ahead of Loiacono, Lobko, Jack Bussey (Spectrum) and state points leader Daniel Frougas (Mygale) who also started well back in 11th.

The first race of Round 3 in the Australian Formula Open and Round 2 of NSW Race Cars was won by Ryan MacMillan in a Tim Macrow Racing Dallara F308/11.

MacMillan grabbed the lead off first time pole sitter and teammate Beau Russell to lead throughout the seven lap Race 1. There was a safety car at the end of the first lap when George Kantzios spun his F304 at Turn 6.

The race resumed with MacMillan able to consolidate in front. Russell held on to second ahead of Kyle Evans (Gilmour Racing F308/11) but had a 5s penalty for a start infringement and dropped to fourth in the results.

TMR's Myles Bromley finished third after a poor start left him 10th at the end of the first lap. He was well clear of Rod Baker (F399) and Issac McNeill in the Tatuus T014 Formula 4. Arthur Abrahams was next after an excellent start that seen the Ralt RT4 driver third in early running.

Michael Hazelton was a comfortable winner of the RX8 Cup Round 3 opener. It was a tight contest for second where Rob Scott warded off Jackson Noakes' every challenge. Jett Blumeris was close behind as Aaron Hillis filled fifth in front of Myles Briguglio and the close contest that involved Martin Lyall, David Grice and Bailey Scott.

Nick Kelly (Wolf Mistral) easily won each of the three Superports races, Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport) took out the Production Touring race ahead of Tony Virag (HSV GTS), Brian Callaghan (VZ Clubsport) and Chris Millett (GTS).

In ever changing positions in Formula Vees, Luke Collett had enough of a lead over Craig Sparke on the final lap to take the win. William Pym was a close third ahead of Stephen Butcher (Stinger) who lost touch with the Jacer pilots, delayed when Geoff Bennett (Jacer) spun in front of him at Turn 5.

The Craig brothers, Josh and Jamie went one-two ahead of Lachlan Gibbons in Pulsars. Steve Lacey started rear of grid in Sports Sedans after a broken axle at the start of qualifying. He quickly move to second, well behind Brad Shiels until the Fiat 124 turbo rotary died on the last lap. Sheils managed to restart it and finished second behind Lacey and ahead of the battle between Dan Nolan (Mazda RX7/Toyota) and Hugh McAlister (Ford Mustang Trans Am).

There were separate races for under and over 2.0lt Improved Production. Danny Castro (Nissan Silvia) won in U2L from Bob Jowett (Honda Civic) and Michael Ricketts (Nissan Pulsar) after early leader Matt Birks' Corolla retired with gearbox issues. Ben Sheedy (Commodore) held off Steven Engel (Mitsubishi Evo) to win his first O2L race while Joe Lenthal (BMW E36) was third.