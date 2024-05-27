Driving a Borland Racing Spectrum, Williams finished second in the hotly contested Race 2 and was the leader of the third encounter when the race went to safety car conditions and finished that way.

Williams led the second of the weekend's encounters from the start and until he was passed by Synergy Motorsport's Edison Beswick (Spectrum) on lap three of the nine. A lap later, Zak Lobko (Mygale) also passed Williams, albeit briefly before Williams retook second.

Points leader after Round 2, Synergy's Cody Maynes-Rutty started 13th and forged his way through to third off Lobko on the penultimate lap. After several changes of positions Jack Bussey (Spectrum) despite a scary off track moment at Turn 1.

Liam Loiacono (BF Racing Mygale) was next ahead of Lachlan Strickland (CHE Mygale), Harrison Sellars (Spectrum), Lachlan Evennett and Will Lowing in their Mygales. The top 10 were covered by less than 4s.

Williams set the early pace in Race 3, ahead of Beswick and Maynes-Rutty before the latter took second on the second lap, and the lead on the next. Williams was again in front on Lap 4 and later when the Safety Car was deployed.

Lachie Mineeff (Mygale) had contact with another when 12 th at Turn 9 which broke a control arm and speared him off. Shortly after Lobko was spun off and stranded at Turn 2 after side-to-side contact with Bussey.

The chequered flag came out early while still under full-course yellows. Despite the contact Bussey held onto fourth behind Maynes-Rutty and Beswick. Evennett was next in front of Strickland, Lowing and Daniel Frougas (Mygale) who started 14th and Jamie Rowe (Spectrum).

Beswick was second for the round and leads the series from Williams. Bussey was third overall from the Sydney round while former points leader Mynes-Rutty is now third.