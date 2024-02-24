The Walkinshaw Andretti United rookie starred in qualifying earlier today, putting the #2 Truck Assist Mustang in the Shootout with the eighth fastest time.

That was set to make him one of three drivers lining up for a maiden Shootout appearance along with Cam Hill and Richie Stanaway.

However the young Kiwi has since been stripped of his fastest lap after race control determined that he improved in a final sector that was under yellow flag conditions.

The caution was due to Grove Racing driver Matt Payne – one of Wood's best friends – being stranded in the gravel on the exit of the final corner.

Wood's WAU teammate Chaz Mostert also improved on his final lap while the yellows were out, but didn't improve in the affected sector and therefore retains his lap.

The penalty drops Wood to 14th on the grid, while elevating Nick Percat to the Shootout on his debut with Matt Stone Racing.

“For me it's a bit gutting, to make the top 10 shootout and then have it taken away,” Wood told the official broadcast.

“It's a shame that Matty Payne forgot how to brake down at the last corner. He's one of my best mates so I can say that.

“I think we end up lining up side by side [on the grid]. It will be interesting, it will be elbows out and hopefully we have a good race and get back in the 10.”

The first five rows of the grid will be determined by the single lap dash which starts at 1:05pm local time.