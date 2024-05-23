He raced in class for 12-14 year olds. In the first final at La Conca, it was Ilia Berezkin, with the Monster K Factory team on a CRG-TM Kart-MG, that shined. From pole position in qualifying, he had victories in the two elimination heats.

Close behind Berezkin, was Eskandari-Marandi, racing the #348 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-Vortex. After he won a heat, the Aussie youngster secured second place after battling for the lead in the final. Third place went Giacomo Giusto (Modena Kart/Parolin-TM Kart) who became the new championship leader.

The second final showed the ability of Eskandari-Marandi. He won after he progressed six positions in the race. Second and third places went to two LA Motorsport drivers, Bruno Blanco and Qarrar Firhand, while Berezkin finished fourth.

For the second round at the International Circuit La Conca, OK-N Junior recorded significant entries which totalled around 100 drivers. It was milestone number that is not only significant for the continuation of the Italian Championship, but also for the entire grassroots racing of national karting.

Giusto leads on 70 points with three rounds to go. Eskandari-Marandi is on 69 and Berezkin is third on 66. After the opening round in Sicily, the third round of the championship will be at Val Vibrata, and followed by Sarno and Lonato.