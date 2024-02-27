At 17 and 16 years of age respectively, they will be driving a Class A1 Mitsubishi Evo X in this year's Production Car enduro, the same car their father Paul raced in the event on three occasions with Alex and Dieter Holzl.

The elder of the two, Oliver stated racing three years ago, the last two in Queensland Formula Fords. In 2022 he was Rookie of the Year, and last year finished second in the state championship.

He is no stranger to Mount Panorama as he took part in the GT4 Australia/Production Car support events at last year's 6 Hour. At the wheel of a Toyota 86, he was the overall Class D victory.

Younger brother Liam has also been racing cars since age 14 and competed in Formula Fords. In 2023 he won the Queensland State Champion in his rookie year. Liam will also tackle the 2024 Australian Formula Ford Series

Both will be on double duties for the weekend as they will also compete in the Formula Ford races which, as well as a support category to the 6 Hour, is the first round of the national series.

Originally from the NSW Central Coast, they relocated to Noosa on Queensland Sunshine Coast three years ago. They will have the support of the family owned and run business, ForkLogic, a company that specialises in forklift and access equipment hire.