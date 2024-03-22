The American oversees McLaren’s F1, IndyCar, Extreme E, Formula E, and eSports efforts, a position he is now set to maintain until at least 2030.

“I am thrilled to continue leading McLaren Racing and to be a part of such a historic race team,” said Brown.

“It is a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing’s different race series.

“Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track.”

PLATINUM PARTNERS

Paul Walsh, McLaren Group’s executive chairman, added: “Zak has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has been instrumental in driving McLaren Racing forward.

“His extension reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the team to even greater success in the years to come.”

Brown joined McLaren in 2016 as executive director of McLaren Technology Group and became CEO in April 2018.

Of the operations under his control is the Formula 1 team, which has been in a growth period for some time.

That has seen the organisation invest in a new wind tunnel and simulator, both of which came online last year, as well as a new technical structure.

Andreas Seidl started that process before his departure to Sauber at the start of 2023, with Andrea Stella having picked up the running from there.

Brown led the marque’s return into the American racing scene, McLaren’s IndyCar programme essentially a commercial extension of the F1 team – as is its interest in Extreme E.

The 52-year-old also led McLaren into the all-electric Formula E championship with the acquisition of the Mercedes following the German company’s exit from the category ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Alongside his role with McLaren, Brown is also involved with United Autosports and Walkinshaw Andretti United.