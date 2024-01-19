As has become customary, race start will take place at 05:45 on the Sunday, meaning almost an hour of running before sunrise is due at 06:39.

The rest of the schedule for the Bathurst 12 Hour field is much the same, beginning with four, 40-minute practice sessions on the Friday into two, hour-long hit-outs on the following morning.

The action ramps up later on Saturday with two qualifying sessions, this time being twin half-hour hit-outs, and then the ‘shootout'.

Said shootout is the pair of rapid-fire qualifying sessions which was introduced during the 2022 event and became the standard last year.

Back on Thursday, February 15, Track to Town returns in what marks the commencement of the broader Bathurst SuperFest which will wrap up on Sunday, February 25 with the Supercars season-opener.

Track to Town will see the full Bathurst 12 Hour field travel in convoy from the Mount Panorama circuit to Russell Street in the town's CBD.

Stars such as Valentino Rossi, Chaz Mostert, Craig Lowndes, Paul Tracy, Cam Waters, Broc Feeney, Will Brown, Thomas Randle, and Jamie Whincup will be in attendance to meet fans, with a signing session featuring all drivers from 13:00.

The support categories are the Duggan Family Hotels Combined Sedans and Group S Historic Sports Cars, with on-track demonstrations such as the Ford SuperVan adding to the entertainment offering.

Once again, television coverage will be on Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

2024 Bathurst 12 Hour schedule

Local time/AEDT