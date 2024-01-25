The partnership with Speedcafe is an extension of ACDelco's significant support of Australian motorsport that covers a number of different teams, drivers and disciplines from Supercars to drag racing.

That wide-ranging support includes Triple Eight Race Engineering and Team 18 in Supercars, multiple V8 SuperUtes champion Aaron Borg, and an 18-year-long relationship with legendary drag racing squad Fabietti Racing.

ACDelco is an active supporter of young driving talent with rising star Jarrod Hughes having been backed by the brand since his karting days. This year he will step up to Super2 from the Toyota 86 series this year thanks to ACDelco support.

Another young driver with ACDelco support is Alice Buckley who will this year race in the Toyota 86 series.

Driven by an enthusiasm to foster young talent and support the wider motorsport community, ACDelco's growing programme is also a key way to spread the message that its quality parts aren't just for GM cars, but for all makes and models.

“ACDelco is part of the GMANZ brand family – and as our all makes parts brand has been well-regarded by the automotive trade for many years,” said General Manager of Chevrolet Racing Chris Payne.

“We've been developing partnerships in various series over the last few years to help expose the ACDelco brand and at the same time shout the message that ACDelco parts are not just for Holdens!

“Adding to our already well-established relationships in Supercars with Triple Eight, and also more recently with Charlie Schwerkolt and Team 18 with ACDelco batteries, we've been aligned with drag racing for some 18 years with Fabietti Racing, and we're been steadily broadening the ACDelco message supporting young driver talent the likes of Jarrod Hughes in TGRA86.

“We've been on board with Jarrod since the age of 12 and karting days, and will continue to follow his journey into Super2 next year with the Erebus Academy.

“And of course in SuperUtes we have the super-talented Aaron Borg in the Isuzu D-Max, who's won the championship two years in a row.

“Sitting across all of this of course is a guy called Craig Lowndes, and we've very proud of the fact that Craig has been our ACDelco ambassador for many years – and whether that be for ACDelco batteries, for oil, parts, online sales or more recently our service centres.

“And the really exciting news for 2024 is the addition of ACDelco's support for young 16-year-old Alice Buckley in the development series TGRA86 and main game GR86 – we love her enthusiast and talent and can't wait to see how her season goes.

“That's why now is an ideal time for ACDelco to align with Speedcafe, as it continues to grow as a destination for all things motorsport. We're excited to be able to work closely with the team and help tell the stories of our ACDelco supported teams and drivers – their achievements and ongoing development. They're exciting stories to tell, of young men and women having a real crack at their motorsport career goals and it all feels very aligned to the growth ambitions we have for ACDelco all makes parts and service.”

The wide-ranging nature of ACDelco's involvement in motorsport makes it the perfect partner for Speedcafe.

“We're thrilled to be aligning ourselves with a brand that is so committed to its support of teams and drivers at so many levels and in so many disciplines of motorsport,” said Speedcafe managing director Karl Begg.

“The sport needs brands like ACDelco to flourish and we're excited to have this opportunity to help leverage and support the investment that ACDelco is making in motorsport.”