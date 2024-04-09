Boost has been a long-time backer of Kostecki, from his family-run Bathurst 1000 wildcard in 2019 to a personal sponsorship deal for helmet signage that carried on until the end of last season.

However it appears that could be coming to an end, Boost boss Adderton claiming that the brand has been effectively banned by Erebus as part of Kostecki’s shock return to the grid after a two-round absence.

Adderton wrote on social media: “I will always shoot straight.

“For those who are asking, yes, I got a call from Brodie today telling me he was going back to Erebus and one of the conditions was Betty demanded he remove all Boost Mobile Australia and other sponsors who supported him from his helmet.

“We are disappointed and sad, to be honest, after all the years of support we gave Brodie, and felt he would have said no but he clearly didn’t.

“That’s for Brodie to say why, not me. We live and we learn. I guess the ‘Let Brodie Race’ t-shirts worked.”

As referenced by Adderton, he was a vocal supporter of Kostecki throughout the saga that saw him walk away from the Erebus team for the first two rounds of the season.

That included the ‘Let Brodie Race’ free t-shirt giveaway at the season-opening Bathurst 500.