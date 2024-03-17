The news comes at the conclusion of a bumper 2024 event, the second iteration of the festival under its current guise.

While a date has not yet been locked in, the 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will take place the week before the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

This year’s event attracted a host of cars and personalities from across the motorsport world, headlined by cult figure Guenther Steiner.

The Italian stole the show with two appearances in front of fans in the Grand Marquee and a spin in a Ford Mustang Supercar courtesy of 2010 champion James Courtney.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his debut at the event last year, Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas made his second appearance.

Now an officially adopted-Aussie, the 34-year-old drove a 1989 Leyton House F1 car, a Brabham BT62, and a Holden Commodore as campaigned by Larry Perkins and Denny Hulme in the 1980s.

The voice of F1, David Croft, was another popular attraction as was the Adelaide return of 1996 world champion Damon Hill, who won the final edition of the Australian Grand Prix on the streets of Adelaide the year before his title success.

While sharing similarities in many respects to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Adelaide Motorsport Festival has quickly carved out a niche of its own.

A rapid-fire on-track programme builds on the motorsport history in the city, it also boasts demonstrations from manufacturers and special events.

This year saw the Ford Supervan, driven by Red Bull Racing reserve driver Liam Lawson, who was also on track multiple times across the two-day event.

That followed an appearance alongside the likes of Craig Lowndes and other local luminaries at the Gouger Street Party on Friday night, which saw a number of the hero cars driven from the venue through Adelaide to become the centrepiece of the evening’s entertainment.

The precise date of next year’s event will be confirmed once the Formula 1 calendar is announced, with Melbourne expected to host the opening round of the F1 season on March 9.