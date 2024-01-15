The role of Supercars in the AGP weekend has shifted slightly since 2023 thanks to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation's investment in bringing FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 to Albert Park.

Last year, Supercars teams were able to continue using their traditional garages and pit lane, however transporters were bumped to the Village Green area outside of the Turns 12/13/14 complex.

That proved to be a logistical headache for teams and drivers as they had to travel through the tunnel under the circuit and across a sporting field to get access to spares or additional catering/physio facilities.

There are bigger changes coming for Supercars at Albert Park this year, with F2 to take over the secondary pit lane and garages at the expense of the local category.

There were concerns that Supercars would have its entire paddock bumped from the infield and be forced to set up in tents outside the circuit.

Speedcafe revealed back in October that that wouldn't be the case, with further details now suggesting that Supercars will roughly be based where the F3 cars were last year.

In a bit of good news for teams, final talks are now underway to allow teams to have their transporters on the infield as well.

That will come as a welcome relief given the new infield Supercars garages were always going to be even further from the tunnel than before.

The exact format of the Melbourne SuperSprint is yet to be revealed, except for the fact that it will continue to be four races.

They will be pure sprint races as well, with pitstops unlikely given the move out of the dedicated pit lane.