The New Zealander set the fastest pole run in the event's 108-year history, clinching an all-Team Penske front row.

He was interrupted by Roger Penske himself during his post-session television interview, when both told each other “next week.”

McLaughlin said on Peacock, “The Pennzoil Chevy was unreal. So much pride to be able to do it.

“Hello to my Mum and Dad back home in New Zealand and there's one person I know that is watching this that has helped me all week – you know who you are, brother.”

Asked if that was Penske legend Rick Mears, he replied, “Him, but there are a couple of others in my corner that I'm very thankful for.

“So, I'm working hard, trying to put up the best… Indy hasn't been kind to me and a lot of that was my doing, I need to work on things, and this is the first step.

“I'm very proud to do it for all these guys and girls on the team, the Thirsty Threes baby, we're coming. Appreciate all the support.”

On how he achieved the feat, McLaughlin added, “It's a lot of hard work, a lot of visualising, mental game, trying to figure out what best execution for me looks like.

“But now, we've got this, we'll celebrate, we'll have 24 hours…

“That's our rule in Thirsty Threes; 24 hours to celebrate or dwell on past blemishes, and then we go and fight next week on Memorial Day weekend.”