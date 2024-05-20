McLeod spun into the infield after contact with Murray as they ran up the back straight, causing his #92 ZB Commodore to dig into the grass and violently roll.

The matter was referred directly to stewards, who have now advised that a hearing was in fact commenced.

It will be completed at a later date once Eggleston Motorsport can mount a defence for its driver.

“A Hearing was commenced and adjourned following a report from the Race Director involving contact between Car 88 Cooper Murray and Car 92 Cameron McLeod, after the exit of Turn 6 on lap 15 causing a Red Flag,” read the stewards report.

“The Stewards were satisfied that Car 88 Cooper Murray, has a case to answer – an alleged breach of Schedule B2, Code of Driving Code – Driving 3.9.

“Eggelston [sic] Motorsport sought an adjournment to enable them to properly prepare a defence case.”

McLeod had told Speedcafe that he made a bad run off Kolb Corner due to a dirty track but thought Murray should have lifted off the throttle.

“Cooper was there, I knew he was there so I was moving over but personally I don't think he had enough of an overlap to keep his foot in it and spin me around,” said the RM Racing Cars driver.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, though, Murray put the blame for the incident squarely on McLeod.

“Obviously it's unfortunate, you never want to see a car that wrecked,” said the Eggleston pilot.

“Coming out of Turn 6, I had overlap on Cameron, so going down the straight he started to squeeze me more and more to the right side of the track while I had the overlap.

“Then it got to a certain point where I couldn't turn any more right and he kept turning.

“I'm a racer at heart, I'm not going to back out, and if I turn him then that's what happens.”

Murray did also remark, though, “I hope he's okay.

“I saw that it was a really big crash when I was watching the replays, so my best wishes to him.”

The two spoke after the press conference and McLeod later said via a press release from PremiAir Racing, which prepares his car and provides at-track support, that there were was no “bad blood” between the two.

“I am alright,” said the third-generation driver, who was unhurt despite the sickening rollover.

“It was a bit of a bad end to our weekend. It was a pretty scary incident flying through the air for a little bit there.

“I have chatted to Cooper, and we are all good, there is no bad blood between us.

“Hopefully, we can push through from this.

“We showed some good pace this weekend, it is a shame it didn't end how we wanted it to, but thanks to the boys for making it possible all weekend, the car was awesome, and I can't thank everyone enough.”

The incident caused the second red flag in the second Super2 race of the weekend, from which it did not restart.

Ironically, it came on the restart from the first red flag, which came in response to an incident at approximately the same location when Mason Kelly's car blew an engine, catching fire while also dropping oil which caught out several rivals.

The backdating of the classification meant McLeod officially finished third and is now up to fifth in the series standings, enhancing his chances of a co-drive in this year's enduros with PremiAir.

Murray will drive the Supercheap Auto Triple Eight wildcard entry at Hidden Valley next month, then in the enduros with Craig Lowndes.