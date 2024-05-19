Kelly Jnr was running fifth when the engine of the #22 S550 Mustang let go in a significant way as he descended towards Kolb Corner (Turn 6) on Lap 9.

Several behind him ran off, presumably due to oil being dropped on the track, while Kelly was able to pull off in drivers' right near a fire post at the exit of Turn 6 at Wanneroo Raceway.

He was quickly out of the car and the fire crew tended to it, while the Safety Car picked up the field before Race Control upgraded conditions to a red flag.

Recovery crews are now cleaning up the track, while Car #22, with its charred rear end, has been carted away from the scene on a flatbed.

Tickford Racing's Brad Vaughan leads the race but has a five-second penalty hanging over his head for a false start and hence the Safety Car was already a major blow to his hopes of salvaging a strong result.

Walkinshaw Andretti United's Zach Bates is the effective race leader, with Anderson Motorsport rookie Mix Vidau just behind him in third on the road.

Update 16:42 AEST

3-minute signal; race to restart