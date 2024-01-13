After Yazeed Al Rajhi (Overdrive Racing) crashed his Toyota Hilux out of the overall lead on the opening day of Stage 6, which runs from Shubaytah and back, another contender encountered a major blow on the following day.

It means that Team Audi Sport's Carlos Sainz now has one less rival to worry about, with the Spaniard 20:21s clear of team-mate Mattias Ekstrom at the top of the general classification ahead of the rest day.

Third overall at another 9:10s back is the Stage 6 winner, Sebastien Loeb, who can now count on the assistance of fellow Prodrive Hunter pilot Al-Attiyah for the remaining six stages of Dakar 2024.

Sainz had made it to Bivouac D on Day 1 of the 48-hour stage, at least four minutes clear of the rest of those who had done so, which included Loeb.

However, the Frenchman overtook the Spaniard in the 149km which remained of the special on Day 2, and ultimately prevailed by 2:01s over the 48 hours, during which Ekstrom was third-quickest at another 8:54s behind.

Lucas Moraes (Toyota Gazoo Hilux) and Challenger class competitor Eryk Goczal (Energylandia, lightweight prototype) rounded out the top five.

Al-Attiyah stopped 530km into the special due to a broken steering arm and would lose two hours and 45 minutes relative to Loeb as he was classified 51st on the stage.

“It was not a good day,” said the Qatari, who is now 17th overall.

“On the last 50km, we broke the steering and we couldn't do anything to repair.

“We waited for our assistance truck to come, we fixed it and then got to the finish.

“We'll try to keep going and we'll see what we can do.

“It was good opening yesterday, but it was not easy, we knew we'd lost time, but it was more or less perfect and we were happy, but then on the last 50 km we broke the steering.

“Everything is not finished, but now we'll try to play for the world championship.

“I will also try to help Seb, to be behind him. At least he can win this Dakar. I will do my best for him to win because we are a team.”

Stephane Peterhansel (Team Audi Sport) is 22nd overall after a litany of issues for his RS Q e-tron on Day 1 of Stage 6.

CLICK HERE for Bikes report

General classification: Cars Top 10