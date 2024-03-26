The two front-runners clashed on-track during the final race of the Australian GP weekend while battling for the lead.

Contact from Wood saw Jones fall out of contention for the race win, Wood then crossing the line first before being demoted to sixth with a five-second time penalty.

The drama then continued in pitlane after the race with Jones approaching Wood which led to an altercation between the pair.

That too caught the eye of the stewards, with Jones the one found at fault.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson has confirmed to Speedcafe that he has been hit with a $10,000 fine, $7500 of which is suspended for the rest of the season.

Jones was found to have breached Article S27 of the championship’s Sporting and Technical Regulations, entitled ‘Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship Code of Good Conduct’.

See below for that article in full

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship Code of Good Conduct

27.1 The 2024 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship is characterised by equality of opportunity and fairness in both technical and sporting terms. Each person involved in the Championship, i.e. Participants, officials and organisation, makes a significant contribution to how the Championship is perceived, both internally and by the public and to the atmosphere in the Championship through their conduct and their communication.

27.2 Each person involved is responsible for conducting themself in such a way as to uphold and safeguard in the long term the professionalism that prevails in the 2024 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, as well as the esteem in which the Championship and its Participants are held by the public. Moreover, fair and sporting Competition represents an important safety aspect for each Participant and is intended to avoid risk factors.

27.3 Each person involved agrees to acknowledge the philosophy of the 2024 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and to comply with the Code of Good Conduct of the Championship.

27.4 Both on and adjacent to the Track, each person involved must:

comply with the Code of Good Conduct; and

treat each other Participant, official and Organisers respectfully; and

follow the laws and the rules of the sport, and exemplify and promote fairness and the of Good Conduct; and

neither express themself nor behave in an insulting, offensive or abusive way, nor tolerate such expressions or modes of conduct, either in direct conversations, interviews, etc. or in other communication, e. g. press releases, posts in social media; and

always behave in the interests of safety and permanently cooperate in efforts to reduce risks; and use resources in a sustainable way, giving priority to the well-being, safety and satisfaction of others before their own personal goal; and

always comply with the purpose of the sport; and

inform any other person who is involved if their conduct is not characterised by fairness, sportsmanship, respect and tolerance; and

cooperate with any other person involved so as to develop and improve the Championship and its status further on a continuous basis.

27.5 A Participant who is found to have committed one or more of the following may be denied participation in the 2024 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship by the CM :

failure to comply with the Code of Good Conduct; or

breach any regulation; or draw attention to themself through unsporting behaviour on and adjacent to the Track; or

express themself about or behave in a disrespectful way towards any other Participant, official, Organiser, etc.; or

ignore any specification, instruction, meeting of the Championship organisation and/or other official body in the context of the organisation and holding of an Event; or

ignore any agreement that has been reached (including between teams and Drivers) and do not meet obligations of performance; or

do not act in the interests of the sport and/or the recognisable objective of undertaking the activities seriously in accordance with the Rules that have been acknowledged; or

bring the Championship into disrepute.