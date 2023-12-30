In doing so, a unique statistic was created, with the forthcoming year being the first time F1 has carried an unchanged driver line-up from one season to the next.

All 20 drivers that ended the 2023 campaign have been retained. Not only that, they’ve retained the seat they had in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Indeed, the only change from the start of the 2023 season is the return of Daniel Ricciardo in place of Nyck de Vries, the Belgian bumped from Scuderia AlphaTauri after just 10 races.

AlphaTauri RB’s appearance on the entry list is curious, as the team is set to change its name for 2024.

Trademark filings revealed by Speedcafe suggest Racing Bulls as the new moniker, with a supporting logo also filed.

For now, the team has had a subtle tweak with its chassis known simply as ‘RB’ – a year ago, it was officially ‘AplhaTauri’.

It’s predicted that change will take place early in the new year to maximise the impact of the new branding rather than having it whimper into life off the back of the FIA entry list being published.

Sauber has reverted to its traditional name, dropping the Alfa Romeo branding as that relationship concluded ahead of the Audi brand’s introduction for 2026.

As far as the drivers go, the bulk of the field is out of contract at the end of the year with Guenther Steiner predicting some early moves in the market.

Both Ferrari drivers, Sergio Perez, the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

With the likes of Liam Lawson, Jack Doohan, Theo Pourchaire, and others waiting in the wings, it promises to be an enthralling season both on- and off-track.

2024 FIA Formula 1 entry list with driver contracts