Drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were joined by reserve driver Jack Doohan for the event, which also saw the unveiling of the A424 Hypercar, which will compete in the World Endurance championship.

The F1 machine sports a new livery with swathes of blank carbon bodywork.

Title sponsor BWT remains well represented, accompanied by pink highlights – with the brand set to be highlighted at a handful of events.

As in 2023, the alternate design (pictured above) effectively replaces the blue highlights with pink.

The team's technical director, Matt Harmon, claimed the only component that survived from last year's car was the steering wheel.

“We'll see where we are at the Bahrain test, but we'll relentlessly upgrade this car,” he declared.

Alpine finished the 2023 season sixth in the constructors' championship, down two places on where it had ended 2022 and short of expectations.

That saw the team split with team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane at last year's Belgian Grand Prix.

Bruno Famin has stepped in to lead the team since, with new appointments made in both Enstone and the team's Viry facility to help going forward.

