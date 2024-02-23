The first 10 minutes of the longer-than-usual, 50-minute session were reserved for rookies, with 12 cars on-track, in overcast conditions.

Mason Kelly (#22 Kelly Racing S550 Mustang) was fastest initially on a 2:12.8480s before Jobe Stewart (#99 Erebus Academy ZB Commodore) clocked a 2:09.3520s next time around.

Stewart improved to a 2:08.5450s and a 2:08.2500s on his next two laps, as the non-rookies rolled onto the track.

Zach Bates (#25 Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore) took two laps to shift the benchmark to a 2:08.3644s but then Stewart hit back with a 2:07.9081s.

Bates then set a 2:07.8110s before Murray (#88 ZB Commodore) put a 2:07.6282s on the board and a 2:07.5269s next time through.

A red flag was called in the 23rd minute after Zane Morse, who was fourth-quickest at the time, had stopped next to Conrod Straight in the #11 AIM Motorsport S550 Mustang, with signs of possible damage once it was seen being carted back on the flatbed.

The session resumed after almost 10 minutes and Allen (#1 ZB Commodore) immediately crept up one position to fifth on a 2:08.2563s.

He was faster again to the second sector, and Murray fastest of the session to the same spot, when a red flag was called again in the 38th minute.

Reuben Goodall was stopped at The Cutting although track vision was inconclusive as to whether or not there was damage to the #20 Gomersall Motorsport ZB Commodore.

Pit exit reopened with just under four minutes remaining, meaning time enough for an out lap and one flyer to take the chequered flag.

Allen reset the fastest first sector and was still quicker to the second despite Murray and then Bates setting a new benchmark across the top.

All told, though, it was Allen with a 2:07.5232s which was 0.0037s faster than the best managed by Murray, who still set a 2:07.6360s on his final lap which was quicker than anything managed by all but his series-winning team-mate.

Bates ended up third, from Stewart, Morse, Cameron Crick (#38 Eggleston ZB Commodore), Aaron Cameron (#27 Kelly S550 Mustang), Jordyn Sinni (#54 Eggleston ZB Commodore), Max Vidau (#17 Anderson Motorsport S550 Mustang), and Lochie Dalton (#6 Tickford Racing S550 Mustang).

Practice 2 for Round 1 starts at 15:25 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1